James Brohaugh

BROHAUGH, James David
1/15/1934 - 2/9/2020
Jim died Sunday, February 9, 2020, as a result of kidney disease. He started his working career as an electrical engineer, working for Boeing, then switched to General Electric. There, he was first assigned to work on radar equipment on the BEMEWS line, for detecting incoming ballistic missiles, in Alaska. He then joined the computer division of GE and spent several years installing and servicing their business computers in Sweden.
He then moved to California and joined the Control Data computer company. He tired of working on government computer contracts, quit his job and purchased a peach orchard near Phoenix, OR. When he tired of pruning trees, he sold his orchard and retired to Tucson.
To fill his free-time hours here, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Tucson and became an expert supervisor for framing, drywalling and cabinet work in new home construction. He volunteered for Habitat for 17 years. Jim was honored for his long-time Habitat service by receiving a President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama in 2015.
Funeral Services will be held at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Community Christian Church, 13610 N. Sandario Rd., Marana, AZ, with military burial to occur promptly at 11:00 a.m. (arrive at cemetery by 10:45 a.m.) at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Rd. in Marana.
Reception and luncheonette will be at the Marana Community Christian Church social room beginning at 11:30 a.m. Please, no flowers! If gifts are contemplated, consider Habitat for Humanity, Tucson, 3501 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.