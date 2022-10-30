 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Burns

  • Updated

James E. Burns passed away October 1, 2022, at the age of 91. Predeceased by wife Doris (2014) and daughter Cheryl (2021). Survived by daughter Carolee (Rory) Riley, grandsons Brian (Casey) and Matthew as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim was a long time Tucsonan graduating from Tucson High School and attended the University of Arizona. He was an Air Force Veteran, who loved his country. He was a longtime insurance professional and founder of Southern Arizona Claims Service. James will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Special thanks to all caregivers and staff of TMC. A private memorial service is scheduled in the near future.

