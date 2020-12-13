James Carruth

CARRUTH, James Charles "Jim"
was born in 1939 in Geneva, NY to Lawrence and Wynne Carruth. The family left New England for the Wild West in 1949 when Jim's father was recruited from Cornell University to create an entomology department at the University of Arizona. Jim was part of the first graduating class at Catalina High School in 1957 and after a short stint in the U.S. Army Reserves learning to drive tanks in the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin, Jim attended the University of Arizona where he graduated from the UA Law School in 1964. He worked for several prominent law firms in the downtown Tucson area until 1976 when he was appointed to the Pima County Superior Court by then Governor Raul Castro. Jim loved his 20-year career as a Superior Court Judge where he won the respect and admiration of his peers and staff at the courthouse. After his first retirement in 1996, Jim was appointed to the U.S. Federal Court as a Magistrate Judge where he served another 8 years before full retirement in 2005. In retirement, Jim and his wife Sally divided their time between their homes in the White Mountains and Tucson. Jim was known as "Pop" to his sons, Robert and John Carruth and even more affectionately as "Pop Pop" to his four grandchildren, Morgan, Sarah, Sydney, and Emma. Among Jim's greatest pleasures in retirement were being around his four grandchildren on family trips to Coronado, California and "the cabin" in the White Mountains. He loved and appreciated the diverse geography of the southwest and took great pleasure in drives throughout central and northern Arizona. Jim was a life-long fan and supporter of UA sports and many wonderful family memories were created attending football and basketball games and watching the games on TV around family dinners. He would probably say that his only regret in retirement is that the UA Football team never made it the Rose Bowl! Jim passed peacefully in his home on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Sally; his sister, Susan; his two sons, Robert (Carol) and John (Loren), and his four grandchildren. He leaves a wonderful legacy of respect and admiration within the Tucson legal community and of love and support within his family.
A private family service is being held at Desert Skies United Methodist Church. Remembrances can be entered on the James Charles Carruth Memorial website at https://www.forevermissed.com/james-charles-carruth. For anyone who wishes to donate, please do so to your favorite charity in Jim's name or to the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
