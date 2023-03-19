70, died January 26, 2023, at his home in Tucson surrounded by his loving family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Anne "Mickey" and Val and his dear brother, John. He is survived by his beloved children, Jasmine and James; grandchildren, Ajaleigh and Declan; his devoted siblings, Valerie (Bill Kerstetter) and Patrick; nieces, Danialle Cavanaugh and Natalie Marquez and their mother, Frances Cavanaugh and his adored sister-in-law Jodi, who with Patrick, provided tender care for Jim in their home as he waged a three-year battle with cancer. Jim was blessed with many loving relationships including his cousins, Bernie Burns and Lisa Pollack; friends, Sonia Valentin, Lisa Whelan, Sondra Hibner and Sondra's children, Jordan and Jessica. A cat named Esme and dogs Finn and Riley held special places in his heart. Jim grew up in Mission Manor and was a standout football player at Sunnyside High School. He was a hardworking man and well respected in the HVAC industry. Jim's passion was music and he possessed talent with guitar. He loved his family, friends and music and this allowed him to face his death with dignity, courage and moments of beautiful humor. Jim will be remembered with love. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., March 24, 2023 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Road; followed at noon by a celebration of life at Mercado San Augustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Jim's name to Cody's Friends Rescue (codysfriends.org) or Arizona Oncology Foundation (arizonaoncologyfoundation.org). Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ.