James Cole

COLE, James
Major US Army (ret) of Stuart, FL, formerly Tucson, AZ, May 2, 1941 - January 13, 2021 passed following a long battle with a glioblastoma. Preceded in death by first wife, Bonnie Miller. Survived by wife, Marge Grayson-Cole; children, Thomas (Connie) Cole, Malinda (Jeff) Clark, Sharla (Chris) Schuller; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and siblings, Leonard, Vivian and Alan Cole and Barbara May.
Following his Army Service he was a DOD Employee at Fort Huachuca, AZ. He held a HAM radio expert class license and was a lifetime member of the ARRL, he loved dancing, especially Argentine Tango.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at HATFIELD FUNERAL HOME in Sierra Vista, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Moffitt Cancer Center.