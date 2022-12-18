James Davis

On December 4, 2022 James Luther Davis Jr. of Portland, OR passed away peacefully with his wife Sally by his side. James is survived by his wife Sally Loomis, daughter Risa Davis Colistro, son-in-law Joe Colistro, grandson Miles Colistro, siblings Fred Davis (Betsy George) and Peggy Kent (Dan Kent), nephew Alex Kent, and nieces Molly Kent, Amy Davis and Maggie Davis. James was born in Tucson in 1949, the eldest child of J. Luther Davis and Natalie Young Davis. His parents gave him a wonderful childhood of adventures in the Sonoran desert, encouraging a love of nature and an appreciation for the region's rich cultural history. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, which emphasized education of local flora and fauna, atypical of zoos at the time, had a lasting influence on James' career. James' school years included Green Fields School in Tucson, the Webb School in Claremont, California, Duke University, and UC-Santa Barbara, where he became deeply involved with the local Zero Population Growth chapter. This led to membership on the National Board of Planned Parenthood for several years. He obtained a Master's in Zoology at Colorado State University-Fort Collins, and later received their 1999 Honor Alumnus Award in the College of Natural Sciences. Throughout his early life, James' three passions were nature, music and photography. James started his career in California, where he led outreach programs at two zoos and taught middle and high school biology. He also met Lani Miller, whose medical residency took them to Portland, Oregon, where they married in 1982. James worked for the Portland Audubon Society as its first Education Director, establishing many of their education programs and helping to lead enormous growth in the organization. At the same time he found a musical community as the rhythm guitarist for bands that performed in various forms for over two decades. Daughter Risa was born in 1984. James loved being a dad and transitioned to part-time positions so he could devote more time to fatherhood. He worked at several organizations, including Audubon and Marylhurst University, where he developed an innovative program of science education for Head Start teachers. He also became an author, writing The Seasonal Guide to the Natural Year: Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, published in 1996. After his divorce in 1998, James' devotion as a father was stronger than ever.. In 2000, James met fellow nature and music lover Sally Loomis. They married in 2004, sharing a happy life together full of adventures in music, nature, good food and gardening. James became a full-time nature educator for Portland's Metro Regional Government, where he co-founded and staged many of its high-profile annual events. In 2009, James' book came out in a new edition under the title The Northwest Nature Guide. In 2012, James experienced a major stroke and in 2015 a diagnosis of vascular dementia. The disease progressed slowly until he took a significant turn for the worse in 2022. You can celebrate James' life with a tribute donation to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.