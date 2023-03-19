James M. Delaney died peacefully in Tucson, AZ February 28, 2023. Born in Troy, New York January 3, 1932, James (Jim) worked at the Watervliet Arsenal for 42 years as a Mechanical Engineer Technician. In 1957 Jim married the love of his life Bernice (Honey Teitsch) and they had five children; Mary (John) Ferro, Anne Delaney, James (Valerie) Delaney, Patricia (Daryll) Messner and Joseph (Eileen) Delaney. He is predeceased by his two brothers Thomas and Christopher Delaney. Jim is survived by his wife, his five children, 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. In 1994 Jim moved with his wife to Tucson, Arizona to enjoy the warm weather and the beautiful mountains of the Southwest. Memorial services will be March 21, 2023 at 8:30, at St Pius X Church, 1800 N. Camino Pío Décimo, Tucson, AZ 85715. Burial will be at a later date.