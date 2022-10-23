James Devine

James Michael Devine, a Canadian-born Korean War veteran whose business career in Arizona spanned more than 50 years, died at his longtime Tucson home on Oct. 15, 2022, shortly before his 90th birthday. Born on Nov. 13, 1932, in Toronto, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty, son Michael, daughter Suzanne, siblings Isabella Spanton, Bryan and Anthony Devine, and parents Robert and Elizabeth. He is survived by daughters Catherine Elizabeth, Nancy Garcia and LaDonna Carnell (Bill), son Steve Montiel (Elyse), grandsons Zachary (Kaleshea) and Jared Krentzel, brother Tim Devine, sister-in-law Leslie Devine, nephews Colin Devine and Patrick Devine, granddaughters Lysha Montiel, Shandi Montiel, Layla Montiel, Tiana Flores, Emily Carnell and several great-grandchildren, as well as his extended Pinetop family: Steve, Leora, Jacob (Sarah) and Caleb Knutson. He served in the Royal Canadian Army Special Force Korea, 25th Brigade, D Squadron, Royal Canadian Dragoons, and fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. His law enforcement career included service in New York State and with the Pinal County and Pima County Sheriff's Departments. He was a member of the Pima County Sheriff's Posse, BPOE Elks Lodge 385 and Sunshine Kiwanis. For the past 14 years, he was a Tucson Rodeo (La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros) volunteer annually in the Vaquero Club. In lieu of flowers, he had requested that donations be made to a children's charity of the donor's choice. His favorites were BPOE Elks Lodge 385 Clothe-A-Child and Anita's Street Market's annual Christmas in the Barrio. Visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m., at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at San Cosme Chapel, 460 W. Simpson St., Tucson, AZ, 85701, followed by burial at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3535 N. Oracle Road.