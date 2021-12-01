James Deyoe

DEYOE, James (Jim) Richard

passed away on November 19, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1962 in Tucson, Arizona. Jim is survived by his mother Jessie, brothers Gene (Laurie), and Kelly, and sisters Cheri and Tanya. Jim also leaves behind four nephews Josh, Kris, Mat, and Michael and four nieces Lyndsey, Nikki, Samantha and Shelby. He also leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of aunts and uncles and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his father Eugene Deyoe Sr and sister Michelle.

Jim became part of the St. Mark's UMC family in 1968 when the Deyoe's relocated to Tucson. He graduated from Flowing Wells High School and in 2017 the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. During his life Jim worked in several professions but always preferred cooking. Jim had been in sales, a commercial contractor, worked in construction, owned a pool maintenance company and cooked in multiple restaurants. He really enjoyed his year being in charge of one of the food tents on the PGA tour and his time as kitchen manager for the Salvation Army ARC.