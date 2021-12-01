James Deyoe

DEYOE, James (Jim) Richard
passed away on November 19, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1962 in Tucson, Arizona. Jim is survived by his mother Jessie, brothers Gene (Laurie), and Kelly, and sisters Cheri and Tanya. Jim also leaves behind four nephews Josh, Kris, Mat, and Michael and four nieces Lyndsey, Nikki, Samantha and Shelby. He also leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of aunts and uncles and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his father Eugene Deyoe Sr and sister Michelle.
Jim became part of the St. Mark's UMC family in 1968 when the Deyoe's relocated to Tucson. He graduated from Flowing Wells High School and in 2017 the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. During his life Jim worked in several professions but always preferred cooking. Jim had been in sales, a commercial contractor, worked in construction, owned a pool maintenance company and cooked in multiple restaurants. He really enjoyed his year being in charge of one of the food tents on the PGA tour and his time as kitchen manager for the Salvation Army ARC.
Jim was good with children and was always able to keep his nephews and nieces entertained. He was quick with a joke and a good storyteller. Jim had a traffic accident on September 26, 2020 that left him paralyzed and in the hospital. Jim had difficulties in life; however Jim was a great guy and always enjoyed pitching in to help others out. He saved his family thousands of dollars in maintenance work alone. Jim helped cook some meals for the Primavera Men's Shelter as well.
After being hospitalized for over a year and a prolonged battle with multiple health issues, Jim succumbed to respiratory failure. He has moved on from this life to the next to be with his Lord. He is greatly missed.
Viewing is at Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N Oracle Rd., on Thursday, Dec 9 from 4pm to 7pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Dec 11, 2021 at 11am at St. Mark's UMC, at 1431 W Magee Rd, Tucson AZ (live stream available).
In lieu of flowers gifts can be donated to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Centers tinyurl.com/SalvationArmyARC). For information contact St. Mark's UMC, 520-297-2062