James Edwards

EDWARDS, James Robert
age 80, died of complications associated with dementia and Covid on December 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. James is survived by his son, James Jr, of Tucson; his daughter, Teri Edwards Chessall, of Lindfield, England; Step-daughter, Raenita Johnson, and step-daughter-in-law, Sandra Johnson. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Corley Edward; daughter, Theresa Lynn Brister, 2nd wife Anita Wayne Johnson and step-son, Brent Johnson.
James was born December 2, 1940 in Longview, TX to parents Claude Bishop and Kathleen Collins Edwards. He graduated from Bossier HS in 1957 and went on to an apprenticeship as plumber/pipefitter. He was well regarded in his trade of over 30 years as he was respected for his leadership and project management as a foreman for many years in Louisiana and Arizona. James had a love for the outdoors but was most notably an avid bass fisherman and golfer, where he had no less than two holes in one.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Park at 2:00 p.m. located at 601 US Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA 71037.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.