James Falk

FALK, James Harvey Sr.,

82, of Reston, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, surrounded by his children. He was born on August 17, 1938, in Tucson, Arizona, the youngest of seven children to George Falk and Elsie Laura Higgins Falk. He attended Tucson High School and attended the University of Arizona, graduated from the University of Arizona earning a B.A., where he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta. He received an LLB from the University of Arizona College of Law. He married Bobbie Jo Vest in 1960, whom he met when he was 5 years old. They lived on the same block and their families attended the same church. They later attended the same elementary school, high school, and college before marrying. In 1976, he built a family farm in Great Falls — Cornwell Farm — where the family lived for 40 years. Last year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bobbie Jo, the love of his life, passed earlier this year.

Jim was first admitted to the Arizona Bar Association in 1965 and was hired by El Paso Natural Gas. He worked for Senator Barry Goldwater at the 1964 Republican Convention and was an organizer of the Goldwater Girls. In 1966, he was named Assistant City Attorney in Tucson, Arizona, where he served before joining the law firm of Waterfall, Economides, Falk and Caldwell in 1969. He was elected as the first Chairman of the Tucson Transit Authority in 1970.