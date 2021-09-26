 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Foster

James Foster

  • Updated

FOSTER, James Lewis Foster "Jamie"

born June 19, 1943 passed away on February 2, 2020.

--

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m.,

Saturday, October 2, 2021 at

Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85710.

--

If attending, please wear UofA or your favorite sports team.

--

If not attending and would like to watch just click

on the link below that will be streaming live.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq0uGPH9hGiYsUqU--qL_jw

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News