James Foster

FOSTER, James Lewis Foster "Jamie"

born June 19, 1943 passed away on February 2, 2020.

--

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m.,

Saturday, October 2, 2021 at

Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85710.

--

If attending, please wear UofA or your favorite sports team.

--

If not attending and would like to watch just click

on the link below that will be streaming live.