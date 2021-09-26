James Foster

FOSTER, James Lewis Foster "Jamie"
born June 19, 1943 passed away on February 2, 2020.
--
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m.,
Saturday, October 2, 2021 at
Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85710.
--
If attending, please wear UofA or your favorite sports team.
--
If not attending and would like to watch just click
on the link below that will be streaming live.
