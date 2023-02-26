James Walworth (Wally) George died peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 94 on February 19th, 2023. Wally was born in Albany, Texas, on December 21, 1928, and was raised on the Rio Pecos where his father was a supervisor at the local power plant. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan, where he became enamored of eastern philosophy, an interest that would guide his life for the next 70 years. After the war he attended school at Sul Ross state teacher's college in Alpine, Texas, where he earned his teaching degree and met and married Lois Hastings. Together they had four children, John Weldon, David Walworth (Barbara), Donald Bruce, and Teresa Pat. Wally taught English and Oriental Literature at Catalina High School in Tucson from 1970 to 1982, where he also chaired the Karate Club. He was a favorite of his students, and for many years a trip to the grocery store inevitably led to an encounter with at least one former student. In 1982 he met Evelyn Berdel, the love of his life. They were married in 2000 in Santa Fe, NM, their special place. Back in Tucson they created a beautiful life together and their home was a special gathering place for their large, blended family. Wally's BBQ skills were legendary, and his sly humor animated many family dinners. Evelyn cared for him through his final days as his health declined, and his gratitude found new heights. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, all four of his children, his sister Pat, his three stepchildren Catherine (Paul), Bridger (Beth), and Herschel (Sharon), his seven grandchildren Benjamin George, Ryan Cummings, Sarah George, Zane Jones (Andrea), Jeremy Cummings, Brianna Berdel, and Cade Jones, and great-granddaughter Ellianna. Sadly, he was preceded by his younger brother Bruce, his stepson Airan, and his stepdaughter Diana. Memorial services will be held on May 13 at 5:30 P.M. at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon, Tucson, AZ 85712. Please RSVP to david.george2264@gmail.com