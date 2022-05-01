GLANZ, James Courtney

1952 - 2021

James Glanz, "Jim," sadly, passed away from Covid-19 on December 1, 2021, at St Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, after giving the coronavirus a really good fight. He was born on May 26, 1952, in Crookston, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Glanz and his mother, Lois A. Huffman. Jim's early childhood was on a farm in Crookston prior to his family moving to Tucson, where his father was stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB. Jim attended school in Tucson and graduated from Rincon High School where he played football. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and served his country proudly as an Operating Room Technician.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Tucson and started a carpet cleaning business. He was in the carpet cleaning business for four decades. His business known as "Famous Carpet Cleaning," will still be operating moving forward as this is what Jim would have wanted. He loved serving customers all over Tucson and the Southern Arizona area. Jim was known for being extremely responsive and doing an amazing five-star job.

Jim was very humble, giving, and generous. He touched many people and lifted them up with his gifts. His Facebook page read, "No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted." (Aesop) It is our pledge here at Famous Carpet Cleaning to make what changes we are able to make now and let the 'giving spirit' spread, infinitely touching the lives of people we may never meet, across boundaries we may never cross and in ways we may never imagine. That is the power of giving and our ticket to changing the world.

Jim loved his family and friends and he spent as much time as he could with them. It was very common to see Jim out and about at El Molinito with his beloved wife, Christine, and his beautiful daughters, Courtney and Missy. He had a very quick wit and a lot of charm. Jim also had a very competitive nature, a love of golf and football, and an incredible work ethic. As his sister Nancy said, "he gave us a lifetime of laughter and kindness to remember him and a reason to miss him so much."

Jim was always ready to pitch in and help. He volunteered at Angels on the Border and an untold number of hours teaching others and helping them start their own businesses as well as anything else he could do to help them, anyone, anytime.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Glanz (Computers Etc); son, James Ferguson and his wife, Kate (Las Vegas); daughters, Courtney Glanz and Melissa Glanz (Tucson); stepson and stepdaughter, Alan Bayze and Kimberly Bayze (Tucson); brother, Ed Glanz and his wife, Kitty (St. David); sisters, Nancy Glanz (Tucson) and Ruth Weaver and her husband, Bob (Las Vegas). Jim is also survived by four grandchildren.

A memorial plaque will be made and hung at Fred Enke Golf Course in honor of Jim and his love for golf. We will be having a celebration of life event on May 21, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at El Molinito Restaurant on Pantano and Wrightstown. Please RSVP to Christine Glanz at cgjasmine@yahoo.com.

