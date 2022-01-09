 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Glanz

  Updated

GLANZ, James "Jim"

It is with a heavy heart that I am postponing the celebration of life for Jim Glanz scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022 at El Molinito. This was a difficult decision, but the right one for the safety of everyone due to the rapidly spreading omicron virus. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and kindness.

