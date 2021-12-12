GLANZ, James Courtney

1952 - 2021

James Glanz, "Jim," sadly, passed away from Covid-19 on December 1, 2021, at St Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, after giving the coronavirus a really good fight. He was born on May 26, 1952, in Crookston, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Glanz and his mother, Lois A. Huffman. Jim's early childhood was on a farm in Crookston prior to his family moving to Tucson, where his father was stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB. Jim attended school in Tucson and graduated from Rincon High School where he played football. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and served his country proudly as an Operating Room Technician.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Tucson and started a carpet cleaning business. He was in the carpet cleaning business for four decades. His business known as "Famous Carpet Cleaning," will still be operating moving forward as this is what Jim would have wanted. He loved serving customers all over Tucson and the Southern Arizona area. Jim was known for being extremely responsive and doing an amazing five-star job.