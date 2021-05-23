James Godwin

He graduated from Rose-Hulman in 1961 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and took a position with Indiana Bell Telephone Co. While working with Indiana Bell he completed a Master's in Business Administration at Indiana University. Upon completing his MBA, he went to work for Industrial Nucleonics in Columbus, Ohio as Vice President of Facilities and Services.

Jim met the architect Charles A. Nitschke in 1968 while supervising the construction of a residence for Industrial Nucleonics Chairman Wilbert E. Chope on Cape Cod. He became a partner in C.A. Nitschke & Associates, leaving Industrial Nucleonics to join the architectural firm full-time in 1972. The firm became Godwin-Bohm-NBBJ in 1979 when Jim managed the merger of the firm with Seattle-based architectural firm NBBJ. In 1980, Jim left Columbus to take a position as President of Cella Barr & Evans in Tucson. He and Cindy married in June that year. Soon Jim became CEO and the firm changed its name to Cella Barr Associates (CBA). While with the engineering firm, Jim oversaw its expansion in Phoenix and the addition of offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Sacramento, California, and the addition of mechanical and electrical engineering services.