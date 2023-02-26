James Phillip Goodman died at home on February 2, 2023, of natural causes. Jim was born in Tucson on March 10, 1956. He graduated from Catalina High School in 1974. He learned carpentry skills from his father. These skills, along with three years studying architecture at the University of Arizona, formed the basis for his lifelong career in construction. He would be the first to notice if a measurement was slightly off. Our Jim was a perfectionist who worked for friends and family throughout Arizona. Jim enjoyed his time working in the Catalina Mountains. He was an avid sports fan, especially following the St. Louis Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers, the hometown Tucson Toros, and the University of Arizona sports teams. He enjoyed fishing in the White Mountains and had a superb green thumb—with some of his plants now dated at more than thirty years old. He had a number of pets, with a special fondness for Great Pyrenees dogs and cats. His current Great Pyrenees, Miyah, and his cat, Dude, were inseparable from him. Jim was a lifelong resident of Tucson and a Third-Generation Tucsonan. His mother's family arrived in the city in 1870. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amalia Terrazas Goodman, and James Olton Goodman. Jim is survived by his loving companion, Elizabeth "Liz" Hightower; sisters, Beth McCauslin (husband Mark) and Jan Quinlan (husband Kevin) and brother, Gerald Goodman (wife Susan). Additionally, he is survived by six nephews and nieces, a large extended family, and many friends. Jim will be missed by many. A Blessing of the Ashes will be held on March 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716. A Celebration of Life will be held on the same date from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Danny's Baboquivari Restaurant and Lounge at 2910 E. Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ 85716. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or to the UA Foundation benefitting Arizona Athletics.