James Griffith

was born in California in 1935 and moved to Tucson in the late 1950s to study anthropology at the UofA. There began his lifelong love affair with the region, its people and their customs. He spent the next 60 years passionately learning, discovering and sharing, enthusiastically helping others respect and appreciate the art and cultures of his adopted home. In 1974 Jim launched the idea of a regional folk arts festival as a showcase for the rich diversity of Tucson's folk and ethnic communities while highlighting the common threads that bind us together. Leaning on friends and family Jim put together Tucson Meet Yourself. As the festival has grown and blossomed it has succeeded in validating so many folk traditions-making it easy for people to be proud of who they are. In addition, Jim continued to teach and to express his own creativity in his music and his many books and articles.