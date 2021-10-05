James Grigsby

Our kind, loving, sweet, and thoughtful Jim left us on September 24, 2021. He was born and raised in Riverside, CA. He began playing golf with his father at age five. He played golf for Polytechnic High, University of CA, Davis & College of the Desert. This gave him the opportunity to compete all around the world. It was his passion. He was a fabulous cook, and everyone loved his ribs. Jim had a love for gardening. For the past 30 years he enjoyed helping seniors with their health insurance. Jim leaves behind his loving family, his beautiful daughter, Katherine "Katie" Sue Grigsby; his mother, Katherine H. Grigsby; his sister, Robyn "Byron" Beck and his longtime companion, Amy Jo Horner. Preceded by his father, James L. Grigsby.