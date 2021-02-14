 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Hardesty

James Hardesty

  • Updated

HARDESTY, James Franklin

78, passed away January 6, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born October 15, 1942 in Danville, Ill to John and Martha (McClatchy) Hardesty. Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Frank Jordan; son, Kord Wayne Hardesty; grandson, Kord Anthony Miller; great-granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Miller; one sister and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Earline (Erven) Hardesty; daughters, Tracey Cody and Lisa Fitzmartin; grandson, Dillon (Olivia) Cody, Tara (Nick) Miller, Kallee (Garett) Hulings, Alex (Leif) Klein and great-granddaughters, Maycynn and Haydynn Klein and numerous extended family and friends.

Jim enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Enjoying many trips pursuing those interests as well as several vacations to Laughlin, NV with family. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News