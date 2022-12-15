James Hicks, 89, passed away in Tucson on November 21, 2022. He is preceded in death by Diane his wife of 62 years. He is survived by children Jennifer Gillis, Katy Berger, Dan Hicks; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. James was born in Battle Creek, MI in 1933 where he grew up and met Diane in the 9th grade. He served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as an Airman 1st Class. He graduated from Western Michigan in 1960 with a degree in Business Administration. He then embarked on a career which spanned 28 years at Hughes Aircraft Company where he was a Procurement Engineer with the Missile Systems Group. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling with Diane and spending time at his cabin in the White Mountains of Arizona. The outdoors were always his first love where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. But most of his retirement was centered around visiting his grandchildren and his countless circle of loyal friends who will never forget him. A Service for family and friends will be held at Casas Adobes Congregational Church in Tucson Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 p.m.