HILKEMEYER, James "Jim" Jerome
1943 - 2021
James Hilkemeyer, known to most as Jim, passed away at his home on June 17, 2021 comforted by family and friends, at the age of 78 years.
Born in Missouri, Jim moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1944, and started his lifelong dedication to the community that would be his home until his death. After attending St. Ambrose through 8th grade, Jim graduated from Tucson High School in 1961, and then went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. His entrepreneurial spirit that began with a paper route flourished over a long successful business career that encompassed various sports and recreation, retail and real estate ventures. He was involved in many civic and community activities including serving as President of the Tucson Community Food Bank, and board member for OTT YMCA, Roadrunner Civitan, Salpointe Board of Regents, St. Pius X Parish Council, Friends of Agua Caliente Park, and three Tanque Verde youth sports organizations, to name a few.
Jim was known to be both an idealist and a wise man, choosing to view the best potential of any situation, and then working to make it so. People who knew Jim are quick to relate what he did that changed their life for the better - whether through personal advice, professional connections or providing a special opportunity with which they could excel. Jim's influence stretched across many generations, demographics and ethnicities as he sought to improve everything he touched.
Jim boasted lovingly about being married for 56 years to his wife, Francie Hilkemeyer, who preceded him in death one year ago. They were friends since first grade. He valued family and was actively involved in the lives and activities of his children: Heidi Kirkland (Doug), Kristin Linne (Pat), Erich Hilkemeyer (Katie), and Gerhard Hilkemeyer (Tina). He enjoyed passing his wisdom on to his ten grandkids: Tyler, Kelsea, Paige, Trainor, Colin, Liesel, Austin, Allison, Hayden and Gretchen, who called him G'pa.
After his parents, Sally and Alex Hilkemeyer, died, Jim was considered the patriarch of the large Arizona branch of the Hilkemeyer family. He is survived by his six siblings, Pat Gomes, Betty Carpenter, Ken Hilkemeyer, Lois Fischer, Glenda Bessler, Stan Hilkemeyer, their spouses, and offspring.
His family and friends will miss him greatly, and will fondly recall Jim's motto: Work Hard, Play Hard, Pray Hard, as we honor his commitment to helping people, having fun, inventing traditions, and always doing your best. This is known as The HilkyWay.
Information about a celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements are being handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.