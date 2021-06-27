HILKEMEYER, James "Jim" Jerome

1943 - 2021

James Hilkemeyer, known to most as Jim, passed away at his home on June 17, 2021 comforted by family and friends, at the age of 78 years.

Born in Missouri, Jim moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1944, and started his lifelong dedication to the community that would be his home until his death. After attending St. Ambrose through 8th grade, Jim graduated from Tucson High School in 1961, and then went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. His entrepreneurial spirit that began with a paper route flourished over a long successful business career that encompassed various sports and recreation, retail and real estate ventures. He was involved in many civic and community activities including serving as President of the Tucson Community Food Bank, and board member for OTT YMCA, Roadrunner Civitan, Salpointe Board of Regents, St. Pius X Parish Council, Friends of Agua Caliente Park, and three Tanque Verde youth sports organizations, to name a few.