James Hopkin

Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021. Jim is predeceased by his son, James Gregory; his parents, siblings, Lonnie Gordon, Ronald Gordon, Ira Rogers and Elwood Gordon Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Lois Hopkin; his sisters, Elaine Marshall, Halka Gordon, Cecilia Hickman, Alexis Mabin, Deidra Thomas and brother, Anthony Gordon. Also survived by a multitude of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held for Jim at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to Youth on Their Own, 1660 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712.

