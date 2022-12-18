James Scott Hosmer (b. March, 1987) died November 28, 2022 after a brief illness with cancer. He left us much too soon and was surrounded by those he loved and who loved him dearly. He is survived by his life partner Chloe Just, his parents Patty and John Hosmer, his brothers Ryan McClure (Jennifer), David Giles (Caitlin), Robert (Kasey) and John Hosmer (Roxe), his uncle James Hosmer (Tania) and his Aunt Carol Parker (Mike) as well as nieces and nephews Ellie, Brendan, Colin, Atticus and Mia. A graduate of Sabino High, Jamie received his BA from the University of Puget Sound in Creative Writing and went on to garner a second degree in Game Design from Full Sail University. A gifted athlete, Jamie competed as a youth in tournament tennis, as well as baseball with his clever and unique skills. As a teenager, he taught tennis to juniors at several venues in Tucson and then, in college, he was Director of a summer tennis program for young players in the Seattle area. Jamie always enjoyed teaching and working with kids and had a special empathy for them that drew them close. He worked for two different families as a "nanny" and enjoyed his role as the third parent. At the time of his death, Jamie was teaching computer coding to young children through an online program called Coding with Kids in which he took great pride helping the kids to embrace their own confidence, strengths, and computer skills. Artistically talented, Jamie had a very creative brain, and he enjoyed using it to write short stories and poems. In more recent years, he developed an interest in painting and 3D Printer design. But, most of all, Jamie will be remembered for his love of the family corgis and his warm hugs for everyone whenever he walked in the door. We are deeply saddened that he was unable to fulfill his unique and special potential. Jamie, we will miss your laugh at little jokes we shared and your clever take on every topic we discussed. And now, whenever we play, or talk, or smile, we will remember you and hold your memory close. We love you, Jamie, and we miss you dearly. There will be a celebration of Jamie's life in the Spring of 2023.