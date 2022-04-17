Howard, James

Howard, James R. (Jim) Born September 1, 1955, passed away March 27, 2022 with family by his side. Jim is predeceased by his parents John Ira Howard and Dorothy Wickman Howard and his wife Mary Howard. Jim is survived by his daughter, Nicole Howard Brock (Terry) and grandchildren, Makaylee, Madyson, Ryker and Brayden.

Jim fought a valiant battle these past 11 months but eventually succumbed to cancer.

He will be deeply missed by those who called him dad, husband, grandpa, Jim, L J, boss and/or friend. We are grateful to have been blessed by his presence and are thankful to have known him. Even though we will not be able to see him every day, we know he will live forever in our hearts.

Jim owned D&J Air Conditioning, Inc. He started out in 1973 (during high school) when his dad and uncle owned the company, becoming the sole owner in 1986 until he sold the company in 2020. Jim sat on the Board of Directors of American Subcontractors Association, Tucson Association of Executives, and Caballeros del Sol - serving as El Jefe 2008-2009.

In earlier years Jim enjoyed co-ed softball, golf, scuba diving, entertaining at his home, cooking, and fine foods. Never one to pass up an adventure his love of travel took him to various destinations all over the globe such as Singapore, Australia, Costa Rica, British Virgin Islands, Fiji, Rome, Venice, Belize, Nicaragua, Hawaii and Alaska. He even earned his pilot's license in 2006.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home from 11 am to 2 pm. Arrangements by Evergreen.

In lieu of flowers - donations can be made in Jim's memory to Arizona Oncology Foundation or your favorite charity:

Arizona Oncology Foundation

Attn: Alba Rojas-Sukkar

2625 N. Craycroft Rd., Ste. 215

Tucson, AZ 85712

on the memo section of check - write in "In Memory of Jim Howard"

