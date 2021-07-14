James Hudson

Jim Hudson passed away in Elkhorn, WI on July 7, 2021. He grew up in Detroit where he was born on February 24, 1945. After graduating from Michigan State University (MSU) with a degree in economics, he moved to New York City and worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital as an orderly. He went on to study medicine at Wayne State, graduating in 1972, and completed a Masters of Public Health from the University of Michigan in 1973. Moving to Tucson, he worked for Pima Health Sytems, developing a management consultation program for planning agencies. Two residency programs followed at the University of Arizona in Preventive Medicine and Family Practice. In 1978, Jim moved to Denver where he worked as a Family Practice Clinician at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Health Center. In 1980, he was hired by MSU as associate professor and director of the St Lawrence Family Practice residency, clinical services and managed care program. In 1991, he returned to Tucson and opened Westside Family Practice behind St Mary's Hospital, retiring in 2010. Outside of work, he was very competitive and enjoyed running beginning at age 50. He ran the Boston Marathon at age 65. He also was a bicyclist for many years, riding in El Tour de Tucson and the Tour of the Rockies. Jim is survived by his children, Adam, Danielle (Mike) and Anne; his granddaughter, Raven; brothers, Keith (Jean), Tom (Judy), John (Elaine) and Lynne Hudson. Cremation will be with the LAZARCZYK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, WI, 53147. Donations may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth St., Ste 100, Oakland, CA, 94612.