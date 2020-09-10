James Huerta

HUERTA, James Richard
72, passed away August 28,2020. A native of Tucson and a graduate of Amphi High School. Richard worked as an Architectural Draftsman in Tucson for over 36 years and was a member of the American Legion, Post 59. He is survived by his wife, Inez; son, Steven; five grandchildren, Angelyna, Isabella, Alexander, Christian and Quintin; sisters, Cecilia Traslavina and Diane Hernandez. Preceded in death by son, Randy; parents, Gilbert and Theresa.Committal will take place in the AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Marana. Services will be private. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
