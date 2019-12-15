HUSER, James H. Sr.
was born June 22, 1943 in Phoenix, AZ and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. James was with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for 22 years and a bailiff for over 15 years with Tucson Justice Courts. James was a diehard Wildcats fan and loved to play golf. He will be missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Anita. Loving father to Debby (John), grandfather to Amanda (James), great-grandfather to Sarah, Grace and Brandon. Father to Tammy, James, Jr. and preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah. Brother to Judy, Rosie and Bill. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at St. Odilia's Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. James would have wanted donations to Tucson Heart Association and SAFE Animal Rescue. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.