James Izlar

IZLAR, James C. "Jim"
9/11/1937 - 2/22/2021
A funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle, located at 5150 N. Valley Road, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Jim's memory can be made to Tu Nidito Children & Family Services in Tucson.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.