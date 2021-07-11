 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Izlar

James Izlar

IZLAR, James C. "Jim"

9/11/1937 - 2/22/2021

A funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle, located at 5150 N. Valley Road, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Jim's memory can be made to Tu Nidito Children & Family Services in Tucson.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News