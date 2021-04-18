James Izlar

passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2021 at the age of 83. To his family, Jim was a quiet pillar of confidence, inspiration and stability. To his friends and those who knew him, he was not just a model family-man but an engineer-artist with metal who could design and build anything; literally rockets to roadsters and everything in-between. Jim is survived by Jan, his loving wife of 38 years and his three children, James, Jeana (Rob) and Joseph; his five stepchildren, Teri, Rudy, Mike, Steve and Barry; as well as eight grandchildren, Bryce, Natalie, Matthew, Lisa, Hugh, Brett, Andy, and Jimmy (deceased). His cousins, Chuck (Caryn) Caramella of Tucson and Sharon Stewart of Green Valley, along with his sister-in-law, Judy Hartman in San Diego will also greatly miss Jim and his steady and calming personality, as well as his cat Bebe, who made him forget that he had never liked cats. A native of Tucson, Jim's grandparents, Otto and Ella Petrie originally moved to Tucson in 1916 from Dixon, Illinois and farmed on DeMoss/Petrie Road (now West Grant Rd) where Jim was raised. Jim graduated from Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. Jim joined Hughes Aircraft as an apprentice toolmaker but he rapidly advanced through virtually all disciplines of development and manufacturing processes at the firm, through its acquisition by Raytheon in 1997 and up until his retirement after approximately 45-years of service with the company. Jim's passion for engineering and all things mechanical stretched far beyond his profession however, as he was well known as a master machinist, car-builder, gunsmith and inventor. Jim's repertoire included restoring and building classic cars, race cars, hot-rods, custom motorcycles and dune buggies. But as a further sign of his prowess, Jim even worked on a volunteer basis with the UofA's Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics to design and build control systems for a network of some of the world's largest celestial observatories. Jim was an instructor at and life-member of the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In addition, Jim volunteered his time and services at Southwest Medical Aid from the time it was formed and for the next 15 years. Due to Covid restrictions, a funeral mass and reception will be held for Jim at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on a date yet to be announced. Charitable donations in Jim's memory can be made to Tu Nidito Children & Family Services in Tucson, which was named in honor of Jimmy Busey, Jim's grandson.