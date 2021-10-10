James Johnson

86 years old, passed away August 30, 2021 in Oro Valley, AZ. He was born on September 18, 1934 to Fred and Irene Meyer Johnson. Jim spent four years in the US Navy from 1952-1956 in Pensacola, FL and was later employed by Dayton Power and Light for 40 years in the service and marketing departments. He is survived by his loving wife, Jody (nee Zeitler); his five children, Jeff (Denise), Jay, Joyce Eberl (the late Paul), Julian (Grace) and Jason (Rebecca); nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Maggie, Matthew, Zachary, Ella M., Addison L., Aggie, Milo and Sophie Davies Troya (Andy) and one great-grandson, Evan Troya. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Flora "Dukie" Szakal and Patricia Margerum.