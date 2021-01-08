James Johnson

JOHNSON, James "Jim, Jay, JJ" Walter
of Tucson, Arizona was born August 23, 1940 to James Walter Allen and Hazel Marie Johnson in Cottage Hospital, Galesburg, Illinois. He died December 19, 2020 (age 80) in Tucson, Arizona.
He attended Fairview Grade School and Cambridge Grade School, graduating from Cambridge Community High School, Cambridge, Illinois in May 1958. He attended Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois and American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa. He was a USAF veteran, serving from 1961 until 1965.
He was employed by Biasi's Drug Store, IAA, and FS Services, Inc., all in Bloomington, Illinois. He then was employed by Caterpillar, Inc., Peoria, Illinois for over 32 years. His last Caterpillar assignment was in the Service Publications Department as a Service Information Retrieval Specialist (SIRS) coordinator.
He was a member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, Andover, Illinois. He held various leadership positions at Salem Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church, Peoria, Illinois. He became an Episcopalian in 2019 and was an active member of the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew and an associate member of Lutheran Church of the Foothills, both in Tucson. He held life memberships in the Andover Historical Society, Friends of Jenny Lind Chapel, and Henry County Historical Society. He was a member of the Illinois State Historical Society, Springfield, Illinois, Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill, Illinois, and Pima Council on Aging in Tucson, Arizona. He was or had been a member of the Democratic National Committee, Arbor Day Foundation, Sierra Club, Special Olympics Partner, Public Citizen, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, World Wildlife, Gettysburg Foundation, and Natural Resources Defense Council supporter, and a charter member of The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana.
His parents, brother, Richard Wiquist; sisters, Norlaine Verschoore, Marilyn Johnson and Maridell Besch; brother-in-law, Rorbert Verschoore preceded him in death. He is survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by a very dear friend, Charles Gramley, Studio City, California.
Cremations rights have been accorded. Burial of cremains with military honors will be in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona.
Memorials may be given to the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, Tucson, Arizona, Jenny Lind Chapel, Andover, Illinois, Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, Andover, Illinois, Lutheran Church of the Foothills, Tucson, Arizona, or to a charity of the donor's choosing. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.