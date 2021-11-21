Jim passed peacefully on November 10, 2021, three days shy of his 34th Sobriety Birthday. Jim was best known for his musical talents, playing country music all over Southern Arizona. He was one of the original members of the "Maverick's Country Kings" and has played with various bands throughout his career. Although he loved his music, the pride he held for his children, Sean, JJ, and Dawn was immense. Jim also asked that it be known to all the people that laid bets at his wedding that it wouldn't last six months, he and Carol were married 38 years. Survived by wife, Carol Jones; daughter, Dawn (Ken) Poland; sister, Charlene (Harroll) Burt. Predeceased by sons, Sean Jones and James Jones II. Jim leaves behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two nieces. Jim requested there be no services. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.