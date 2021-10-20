James King

KING, James "Jim"

passed away on October 12, 2021 due to complications of West Nile Virus. Jim was a longtime Psychology professor at the University of Arizona. He was born in Baker, Oregon in 1937 and moved as a young child to Tucson, where he attended Mansfield Middle School and Tucson High School, graduating in 1955. After high school, Jim attended the University of Arizona as an undergraduate, and the University of Wisconsin, where he received his PhD in Psychology in 1963.

After receiving his doctorate, Jim returned to Tucson where he became a professor at the University of Arizona. His research on primate behavior and personality structures was a big part of his life until the very end. After formally retiring in 2007, he continued working as an emeritus professor, collaborating with research colleagues, and attending research-related meetings at the university.