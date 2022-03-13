James Liebig

The physical life of James Edward Liebig ended on March 6, 2022. Born February 21, 1929 in Peoria, Illinois, Jim was the only child of Marie Klaus Liebig and Joseph Martin Liebig, both now deceased. On December 18th, 1955, he married his best friend and life companion, Margaret Ann Cook of Mansfield, Ohio. Together they parented Susan Marie Liebig Goodwin of Denver, Colorado, and Steven Joseph Liebig of Seattle, Washington. All of them survive, along with son-in-law, Gaines Goodwin of Denver; grandchildren, Meg Daker/Casey, Jim Goodwin/Kelli, and Joe Goodwin/Marybeth and seven adorable great-granddaughters. Jim was very proud of his children and grandchildren for how they have matured and what they have accomplished.