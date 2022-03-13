James Liebig

Liebig, James E.
The physical life of James Edward Liebig ended on March 6, 2022. Born February 21, 1929 in Peoria, Illinois, Jim was the only child of Marie Klaus Liebig and Joseph Martin Liebig, both now deceased. On December 18th, 1955, he married his best friend and life companion, Margaret Ann Cook of Mansfield, Ohio. Together they parented Susan Marie Liebig Goodwin of Denver, Colorado, and Steven Joseph Liebig of Seattle, Washington. All of them survive, along with son-in-law, Gaines Goodwin of Denver; grandchildren, Meg Daker/Casey, Jim Goodwin/Kelli, and Joe Goodwin/Marybeth and seven adorable great-granddaughters. Jim was very proud of his children and grandchildren for how they have matured and what they have accomplished.
Jim graduated from Wheaton (IL) Community High School in 1947, DePauw University in 1951, Harvard University Business School in 1953, Yale University Divinity School in 1968 and Interfaith Theological Seminary, Tucson in 2003, there ordained an Interfaith Contemplative Minister. A U.S. Army veteran., Jim worked in business for 30 years, holding management and/or executive positions with Illinois Milling, Inc., UARCO, Inc., Cummins Engine Company, and Valmont Industries, retiring in 1986 as Schneider National, Inc. Vice-President, Human Resources. He also supported and served many local, state, and national causes seeking to improve human conditions. He was an active volunteer for fifteen years for hospices in Green Bay and Tucson.
Over the years Jim pursued major interests in business ethics and leadership, classical music, traditional jazz, hiking, the world's faith traditions, the evolution of human consciousness, democracy, and the American presidency. He authored two books on exemplary business practices and wrote humorous poetry.
The family surrounded Jim with their love for him and for each other at the graveside service. Special thank you to Jennifer, Casa de la luz Hospice; the staff at Casa Hospice at the Hacienda at the River; Bob Kridler, Stephen Minister at St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church; Hank Weigle, Interfaith Community Services who visited weekly.