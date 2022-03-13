With much sorrow, on Sunday, March 6, 2022 we lost our beloved husband, father, pop-pop, friend and neighborhood handyman. Jim was born into an Air Force family and lived all over the world before graduating from high school in Denver, CO. He served in the Navy and settled in Tucson where he worked at Cox Cable and then opened his Neighborhood Handyman business. When Jim worked for you, he wasn't just your employee, he was your friend. No matter what time of day or night, Jim was there to help you. Jim was predeceased by his father, James Lincoln; his mother, Barbara Cunningham and his surrogate mother, Diane Worthington. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Amy; sons, Josh Lincoln (Tereasa) and Sean Lincoln (Shannon); daughter, Megan Schryer (Derek); stepmother, Janet Lincoln; brothers, Steve and George Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, his beloved dog Lego and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim at his home on Saturday, March 19th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Email Amy at texamy51@gmail.com for more information.