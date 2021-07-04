James Litel

LITEL, James Kennedy
James Kennedy Litel was born on July 8, 1937 in Mexico, Missouri. He passed away in Tucson, Arizona on May 28, 2021. Jim joined his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Olga Otero Litel, in heaven. Jim, as family and friends called him, passed peacefully in his sleep. Jim lived a life devoted to God, his family and his community.
Jim's faith was his most important source of inspiration. He was a devout Catholic and served the Church throughout his entire life. At the core of his life were extraordinary values of giving and serving. Jim made everyone he encountered feel loved, cared for and respected.
His love for Tucson led him to serve the community through several organizations including National Guard, Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, Community Food Bank, Tucson Bicentennial Celebration and the Catholic Church. Jim worked as a banker, owned a small business and retired as a Financial Advisor for Pima College.
Jim and Olga had three children, Janice Litel Marley (Ed Marley), James Martin Litel (Janelle Litel), John Fernando Litel (Alexa Litel). His devotion to his family and strong marriage to Olga served as a positive influence on many people in his life. As a father, Jim instilled his ever-present values of compassion, kindness, humility and determination. Jim was blessed with five grandchildren, Aaron Marley, Elyssa Marley (Janice and Ed Marley), Janae Nel Litel (James and Janelle Litel), Liam Joseph Litel, Donovan Lee Litel (John and Alexa Litel). His grandchildren became an important part of his life and he enjoyed being with them, learning from them and entertaining them. As a husband, Jim often referred to his dear wife Olga as his "soul mate" and he always relied on their love to help celebrate the good times and endure the challenges that life presented.
Jim's humility, quiet nature and calm presence granted him the opportunity to positively touch many lives. His compassion, empathy and desire to serve others allowed him to find personal happiness and understand his role in all of our lives. His solid values, unconditional love and caring nature inspired many and his legacy of love will forever light the way for his family.
Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd., Tucson, AZ.