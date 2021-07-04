James Litel

LITEL, James Kennedy

James Kennedy Litel was born on July 8, 1937 in Mexico, Missouri. He passed away in Tucson, Arizona on May 28, 2021. Jim joined his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Olga Otero Litel, in heaven. Jim, as family and friends called him, passed peacefully in his sleep. Jim lived a life devoted to God, his family and his community.

Jim's faith was his most important source of inspiration. He was a devout Catholic and served the Church throughout his entire life. At the core of his life were extraordinary values of giving and serving. Jim made everyone he encountered feel loved, cared for and respected.

His love for Tucson led him to serve the community through several organizations including National Guard, Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, Community Food Bank, Tucson Bicentennial Celebration and the Catholic Church. Jim worked as a banker, owned a small business and retired as a Financial Advisor for Pima College.