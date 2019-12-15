LOWELL, James "Jim" PhD
retired Pima College professor in genetics and biology died November 9, 2019. He departs this life with a legacy of philanthropy and generosity. A founding father of Pima Community College, a benefactor of the Arizona Opera in Tucson, banjo playing member of the Tortolita Gutpluckers, patron of the arts, and gracious host/chef of many delightful gatherings for family and friends, as well as benefit dinners for patrons of the opera. He will be remembered for his love of antique automated musical instruments, movies in his home theater, and as a passionate warrior against medical fraud. Jim is survived by his first wife, Leslie and their two children, James and Jennifer; his granddaughter, Aliyah, and his long-time partner in life, Linda. Memorial and Celebration of Life to be held for family and friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Contact number: 520-404-8047. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Opera in Jim's name at https://www.azopera.org/support/donate-online. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.