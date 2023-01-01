 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Martiny

  • Updated

61, passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2022. Husband of Leslie; father of Jennifer (Brian) Kreger. Jim is also remembered by his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Maddison and Jaxon; brothers Vic (Karen) Martiny and Michael Gabriel.  Jim retired from the U.S. Postal Service as an Industrial Engineer. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice in Jim's name.

