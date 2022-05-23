James Moore

Born in Detroit in 1929, Jim was the first of his family to graduate from college after serving stateside during the Korean war. He ultimately received his PhD in Music Education from the University of Michigan. He taught as a music teacher in Detroit area high schools and later as a professor at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona and Idaho State University in Pocatello. In 1968 he accepted a position at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he took on progressive administrative responsibilities until he retired in 1993 as Director of Admissions, Career Services, and Summer Session at the School of Music. During his tenure he reorganized and modernized the national admissions office, oversaw the School's advertising and recruitment campaigns, edited the School's "Fanfare" magazine, and directed its summer National High School Music Institute. One of his most rewarding roles was traveling the country to audition and recruit new students. He was well liked by all who knew him.