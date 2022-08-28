James Perez

JAMES M.A. PEREZ 51, of Tucson, AZ. passed away August 16, 2022. Born February 14, 1971. He was preceded in death by his mother Manuela "Nellie" Altamirano, brother Elvis J. Perez, grandparents Jose and Concepcion Altamirano and aunt Bertha A. Bustamante. James is survived by his "babies" daughter Melanie Nellie Perez and son James Santiago Perez, siblings: Shannon A. Hernandez, Raquel Glassley, Karen Perez, Linda Perez, Beverly Urquides and Rudy Perez. James proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He became a Federal Marshall while in the military. He continued his career path as a public servant and worked for the Dept. of Corrections and Dept. of Child Safety where he left a mark of being a prolific writer on his cases. James also held a job with the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA). His determination also earned him a master's degree in business from the University of Phoenix. James wealth of selflessness and "great" laugh will be sorely missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 1-3 pm at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716 with a Rosary recited at 3 pm. Military Honors will he held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 beginning at 10:00am at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 15950 N. Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ, 85653.