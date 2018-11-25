JAMES, Philip M.
Philip M. James passed from this Earth on November 16, 2018. He was born in Huntington, W. Virginia on July 30, 1931 to Lester and Icie James. He is survived by his two sisters, Karen Hyre and Karla Douglas; brother-in-law, Bob Douglas, his wife, Betty Clare; sons, Lary (Dina) and Glen (Julie); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nephews and two nieces. He received his BS and MA in Chemistry from Marshall University, and his post doctorate work at LSU. He was employed by General Dynamics and lastly at IBM in R & D. He travelled widely throughout the US, Europe, and Far East with IBM while doing research, consulting, and teaching for IBM. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the people it put him in contact with. While at IBM he held several patents, and did related work with NASA and other organizations. Phil was highly regarded by those he worked alongside. He was an incredible handyman, and thoroughly enjoyed sharing his talents with all who needed them. He was passionate about his flying of private planes, and aviation instruction, doing it for 50 years before retiring. He loved long distance bicycling, cross country skiing, square dancing (C3), golfing, singing and sharing his love of life with family and friends all of whom he held dear. Phil and his wife were publishers and contributors to The Prompter, a square dancing magazine. He loved to play his banjo and did so with the Peninsula Banjo Band of San Jose, CA for many years. Phil sang with church choirs, and the Santa Clara Chorale until moving to Granite Bay, CA. He and his wife are members of Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, and have been residents of SaddleBrooke for the past 19 years. He loved the mountains, desert, desert foliage, and native animals in the Tucson area and proudly boasted of it to all who would listen. He is sorely missed! His last days were at Kanmar Place where he received fantastic care. We are indebted to these special caregivers. His Celebration of Life services will be held at Saddlebrooke at a time to be announced. His remains are being cared for by the NEPTUNE SOCIETY, and his ashes will be scattered as he wished. Donations should be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson Foundation, or Casa de La Luz Hospice.