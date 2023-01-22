James Powell

James Jay Powell, 79, from Green Valley, AZ. Born July 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL. At rest December 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Loving father of Julie (Bucky) Randolph and the late James M. Powell. Cherished grandfather to Jacob and Delaney. Son of the late Joseph and Beverly Powell. Eldest brother of Robert, Joseph, John, Thomas, Pamela, David, Tari, Patti and Lauri. Jim was an avid lover of golf, nature, photography and landscaping. He loved to travel. He was a retired Barber and owner of Hickory Creek Barber Shop in Frankfort, IL. Jim loved his country and proudly served in the US Army from 1965--1967 in Germany. Memorial Service to be held in Illinois at a later date.