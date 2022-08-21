 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Rae

Born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Tucson, AZ since he was five. Youngest of 9 children. Parents, Daniel and Olga. Medic in Vietnam War. Married August 8, 1972 to Rosalinda G. Lozano in Las Vegas and married in the church on August 8, 1980. Children, Tamara, James (Saundra), Richard (Mandy), Nathaniel, Rachel. 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren (two on the way). Worked in construction and a retired Respiratory Therapist. He volunteered in the Army and was proud to serve his country. His family will miss him immensely, all the long talks on the back porch with his grandchildren. He died on his 50th Anniversary. We salute your bravery in your last hours, and we'll meet again with you in paradise. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Scripture Service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

