James Reidy

REIDY, James B. Jr.

92 passed away on June 24, 2021. He was a long-time resident of Santa Monica and an active member of the Santa Monica Rotary Club. He was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine and was a member of "E"asy Company Tucson Detachment.

He served on numerous Santa Monica Boards and Commissions and as member of the California Coastal Commission. In 1960 he was the recipient of the Santa Monica Distinguish Service award and in 1961 was selected by the California Junior Chamber of Commerce as one of the Five Outstanding Young Men in California. He was elected to the Santa Monica City Council where he served as Mayor Pro Tem.

In 1955 he joined IBM where he remained for 17-years and subsequently became Professor of Computer Science at Pierce College.

A 1955 graduate of the University of Arizona where he was recently honored by the Eller College of Management when they named their new School the Dhaliwal-Reidy School of Accountancy.

He is survived by Virginia, his wife of 70 years; by two sisters, Catherine (Jay) McCall and Roxana (Richard) Johnson, and a brother, Patrick (Joy) Reidy all of Tucson, AZ and by numerous nieces and nephews.