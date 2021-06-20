James Reiter

REITER, James "Jim" Erwin

died on March 21, 2020 at the age of 88 from respiratory failure. He is survived by his life partner of 41 years, Steve Wagner, who was by his bedside when he passed. He is also survived by two younger siblings, Jacqueline Lenius and David Reiter (Elizabeth), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Lillian Reiter. Louis Anderson, Jacqueline's gentleman friend, passed away in July 2020.

Jim was born on June 27, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois (BA) and Harvard University (MA). He had a 35-year career in music and the arts. Jim taught Organ, Aesthetics, and Art History at Aurora University in Illinois and was organist/choirmaster for numerous churches in the Chicago suburbs. After moving to Tucson in 1997, he was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church for 23 years and continued in music ministry. Jim is remembered for his generosity, kindness, and creativity, a truly "gentle soul".

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 602 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson, at 10:00 a.m., with prelude music at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network, 2660 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.