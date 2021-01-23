James Rochester

ROCHESTER, James Robert
9/3/1936 - 1/9/2021
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather; gone far too soon but never forgotten. Jim was a man of many talents, achievements, awards, and accolades during his lifetime. However, more important than these measurable gifts were his impeccable character and integrity. Patient, gentle, compassionate, forgiving, generous, and loving are just a few of the adjectives describing this man who saw only good in others. A former colleague wrote that Jim once gave him a performance review that he felt he didn't deserve, and he spent his career trying to live up to that evaluation. Upon reflection, we all received reviews from him that we didn't deserve and have spent our lives trying to live up to his belief in us and wanting never to disappoint him. We will continue trying. His legacy is one of love, and as a tribute to him, please practice random acts of kindness. Jim's degree from UCLA was in Astro Physics and he loved talking, reading and studying about anything related to the heavens. So, when you look up at the stars remember him and reflect on the fact that there is no greater honor than to be called "a good man". Jim was a good man and more. A memorial will be held at a later date and a geocache placed at one of his favorite hiking sites on Mt. Graham. A memorial bench will be placed in his honor in Brandi Fenton Park. He loved animals, especially dogs, so if you wish to donate to a charity in his honor, please do so, either to one of your favorite causes, or the Humane Society. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.