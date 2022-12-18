James Seaman

James Theodore (Ted) Seaman of Green Valley, AZ, died at his La Posada residence on December 3rd, 2022. Ted was born in Newark NJ on September 8, 1923. Ted was the son of the late Howard Clayton Seaman and Bella E. Seaman and was the husband of the late Shirley P. Seaman. He Lived a full life until his death at age 98. During World War II, and recalled for the Korean war, he served as a Navy, Lieutenant Junior Grade. He was assigned to a UDT [underwater demolition team], the precursor to today's Navy Seals. Ted graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. Through the Navy's V12 program. After leaving the service, Ted worked at Mack Wayne Plastics in Wayne NJ. He retired as Vice President of Sales. Ted was an avid golfer and woodworker. He played at the Mendham Golf Club when he lived in NJ, and often assisted the grounds crew with course improvements. After moving to Tubac, AZ, he served as the head of the men's golf group at the Tubac Golf Resort. As a woodworker, Ted made many wonderful wooden children's toys for the Christmas sales benefitting the Tubac Center for the Arts. Ted was preceded in death by his only sibling, Robert C. Seaman. He is survived by two nephews: R. Clayton Seaman Jr. husband of Nancy D. Seaman of Sunset SC., and Bradford E. Seaman husband of Debra M. Seaman of Greensboro, GA. Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Private interment will be in the Columbarium at the Memorial Garden on the grounds of La Posada in Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Ted's name may be made to the Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 West Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614.