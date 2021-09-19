James Sheedy

Jim Sheedy left his earthly realm unexpectedly on August 14, 2021. To know know know you...was to love love love you, and we all did. A patient, calm quiet strength empowered those around you; always there to humbly help others, expecting nothing in return. Your spirit soars to the heavens Jimmy! Jim's life in NY State was that of a pioneering labor leader for over 20 years, originating a union for professional employees of the state, PEF. He was a respected officer and tireless representative for us all. Jim established and enjoyed a satisfying, happy and peaceful life here in the Old Pueblo, surrounded by the majestic mountains of "rough around the edges" Tucson and the desert beauty that is all of Arizona. Jim belonged to St. Francis de Sales Parish where he practiced his unwavering faith. He was an eager volunteer for GVR Food Bank and belonged to men's senior softball league, The Last Stop. Evening walks at sunset along the Pantano Wash and a stop in the park to mingle with the dogs and the little league games was also a favorite time to enjoy. Jim and his wife Molly reveled in road trips through the Great American West, and he left fans from the west coast to the east coast, from the northern border to the southern border. Jim, we had the best of times and I know I had the best of your love. I see your face and grace in every sunset. I will forever be looking up for you, your alma always close to me. A true blessing in my life, you left me a legacy of treasured and "precious memories" and how to be a better person.